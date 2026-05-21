‘Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Uncut Version of Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s Spy Film Online

Director Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar is returning to digital screens with an extended, uncensored cut titled Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha. Starring Ranveer Singh as a deep-cover intelligence operative, the blockbuster film originally dominated the box office earlier this year. The upcoming digital re-release aims to give domestic viewers access to a more intense, unfiltered version of the film, featuring footage previously trimmed due to theatrical certification guidelines. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

When and Where To Watch ‘Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha’ on OTT?

In India, Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha is scheduled to begin streaming on May 22, 2026. The film will be available on Netflix India in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, giving viewers immediate access to the expanded cut. Simultaneously, JioHotstar will host the "Raw & Undekha" edition on its platform starting May 22. This version features extended action sequences, uncensored dialogues, and extra graphic moments that did not make it to Indian theatres due to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) restrictions.

‘Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha’ Version To Stream on JioHotstar From May 22, 2026

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The announcement initially caused brief confusion on social media, as some fans mistook the update for an early release of the film's sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to debut on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026. Netizens quickly clarified that the May 22 launch is dedicated exclusively to the uncut version of the first installment.

‘Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha’ Version To Stream on Netflix From May 22, 2026

Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ccbYFBXV4t — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 20, 2026

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Success

The announcement of the digital cut follows a historic theatrical run for the original movie. Dhurandhar turned into one of the biggest cinematic phenomena of modern Indian cinema, ultimately securing a massive INR 1,300 crore haul at the global box office. The film's commercial triumph set a high benchmark for the action genre, drawing packed audiences nationwide and establishing a robust foundation for the franchise.

This immense theatrical popularity has driven significant demand for an unedited cut, as fans look to experience the director's original vision without structural omissions.

More About ‘Dhurandhar’

Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios in association with B62 Studios. Described by the makers as the untold saga of the origins of unknown men, the narrative marks the beginning of a high-stakes espionage duology.The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), a R&AW operative navigating a dangerous life deep undercover in Karachi's volatile Lyari region under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. ‘Jack Ryan’ Actor John Krasinski on Comparison With Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’; ‘The Office’ Star Heaps Praise on Indian Cinema.

The film traces his dangerous evolution from a death-row prisoner into a top-tier covert asset under the strict guidance of Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan). The ensemble cast features Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist Rehman Dakait, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Together, the Dhurandhar cinematic franchise has collectively grossed over INR 3,100 crore worldwide across its theatrical releases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix, JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).