New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Wednesday issued a stern warning against the unauthorized sale of its products on e-commerce platforms, stating it has not granted permission to any online marketplace to sell its products.

The world's largest fertiliser cooperative emphasized that purchases made through these unauthorized platforms would be at the buyer's own risk and liability.

IFFCO, in a statement, also said these platforms were misleading buyers by charging unfair rates and selling discarded products. "IFFCO will initiate legal action against those involved in unauthorized sales without an FCO licence or the required 'O' Form."

The cooperative, which has been serving farmers for more than five decades, clarified that only its authorized retailers can sell IFFCO products through approved channels.

The official prices for all products, including nano-fertilisers, are available on the company's website (www.iffco.in).

IFFCO also cautioned against fraudulent activities involving fake franchise offers or solicitation of money in its name. The cooperative advised buyers to verify purchases through its authorized stores or official website to ensure product authenticity.

