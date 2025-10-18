Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, the second largest R&D establishment under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), celebrated the 40th anniversary of the First Criticality of the Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) on Saturday with a special commemorative event highlighting four decades of innovation, self-reliance and technological excellence in nuclear energy.

According to an official release of IGCAR, FBTR is a 40 MWt / 13.6 MWe sodium-cooled, loop-type fast breeder reactor fueled by a mixed plutonium-uranium carbide core. Designed as a test facility, it has played a crucial role in advancing India's fast reactor program by providing valuable operational experience and serving as a versatile R&D platform for irradiation studies on fuels and structural materials essential for future fast breeder reactors.

The early years of construction and commissioning were marked by pioneering and challenging efforts to master and develop technologies such as handling sodium coolant, fabricating mixed carbide fuel, and establishing rigorous safety protocols for fast reactor systems, for the first time in India.

Achieving its first criticality in 1985, FBTR has been a flagship of India's indigenous fast reactor programme and a key milestone in the nation's pursuit of self-reliance in nuclear energy. The Fast Breeder Test Reactor laid the foundation for the development of future reactors, including the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR).

In the opening address, S Sridhar, Director of Reactor Facilities Group, IGCAR, welcomed the dignitaries and paid tribute to the former colleagues of FBTR, acknowledging their foundational contributions.

CG Karhadkar, Director, IGCAR, highlighted the Centre's remarkable achievements and underscored FBTR's consistent record of safe and reliable operation over four decades.

KN Vyas, Homi Bhabha Chair Professor and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, DAE, graced the occasion as the chief guest and released a commemorative Coffee Table Book on the Fast Breeder Test Reactor.

During his address, Vyas appreciated the dedicated teams behind FBTR's milestone achievements and emphasised the reactor's role in showcasing India's indigenous capabilities in fast reactor technology and contributing to self-reliance.

Several prominent dignitaries from the DAE fraternity, including SA. Bhardwaj, former Chairman, AERB; Dr. C. Ganguly, former Chief Executive, NFC; SC Chetal, PR. Vasudeva Rao, SAV. Satya Murty, and Dr. B. Venkatraman, former Directors of IGCAR; Pradip Mukherjee, Chief Executive, BRIT; KV. Suresh Kumar, CMD, BHAVINI, and Komal Kapoor, Chairman and Chief Executive, NFC, graced the event and addressed the gathering.

This event also marked a significant scientific milestone: the successful separation of Phosphorus-32 (P-32), a radioisotope for radiopharmaceutical applications, obtained from the irradiation of Strontium sulphate (SrSO4) pellets. (ANI)

