Nandurbar, October 18: At least seven devotees returning from the Astamba Yatra were killed and more than 10 others were injured when their vehicle overturned near Chandsaili Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district on Saturday morning, officials said. According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which overturned while negotiating a sharp turn on the ghat section. The impact was so severe that seven passengers died on the spot, police said.

More than 10 others sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to the Taloda Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Doctors said several of the injured are in critical condition, and the death toll may rise. Local residents and passersby rushed to the spot and helped police in rescue operations. Maharashtra Road Accident: 8 Injured After Pickup Van Collides Head-On With Mini Truck in Pandharpur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

They described the scene as one of chaos and distress as they pulled bodies out of the mangled vehicle. Police teams from nearby stations reached the site soon after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.

According to preliminary information, at least 40 passengers were onboard the vehicle when the accident occurred. The initial probe reveals the vehicle was moving at a high speed and lost control at a sharp turn. Nashik Car Accident: Student Injured, Shops Damaged After Speeding Vehicle Goes Berserk in Maharashtra, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Police have started the process of identifying the bodies, which will be handed over to their kin after the postmortem examination. A pall of gloom has descended on the entire area after the tragic accident. The devotees were returning home after completing the Astamba Yatra, a religious pilgrimage that draws large numbers of participants from across the region every year.

Asthamba is a religious place of the Nandurbar region and is located in Akrani Tehsil. The Astamba fair is considered one of the most prominent fairs of tribals from South Gujarat and North West Maharashtra. During the Diwali festival, the fair is held for 10 to 15 days.

