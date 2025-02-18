Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, has called for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to counter any potential security threats as he visited forward operating bases in Kathua district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, the IGP's visit to the forward operating bases along the International Border on Monday was part of efforts to strengthen border security.

During the visit, Tuti reviewed the existing security arrangements, operational readiness and coordination mechanisms between the police, army and paramilitary forces, the official said.

The IGP interacted with the officers and personnel deployed at these strategic locations, inquired about their operational challenges and acknowledged their dedication in safeguarding the region, he said.

The IGP emphasized the need for heightened vigilance, enhanced surveillance and proactive measures to counter any potential security threat.

He reiterated the importance of seamless inter-agency coordination to ensure the safety and security of border areas, the official said.

The IGP along with the DIG later conducted a late-night inspection of security arrangements along the ring road in Jammu-Samba belt.

The officers reviewed the deployment of personnel, security measures and law enforcement preparedness along the busy road, the official said, adding the IGP interacted with the personnel deployed on duty and inquired about their operational challenges and requirements.

He also instructed the officers to remain proactive and ensure that the security measures are rigorously enforced, contributing to the well-being of the local population and smooth law enforcement operations.

The visit focused on evaluating the effectiveness of patrolling, traffic management and security arrangements along the crucial thoroughfare, the official said.

The officers emphasized the importance of maintaining a robust and responsive policing system, particularly in areas with significant traffic flow and strategic importance.

The IGP while expressing satisfaction with the arrangements in place urged continuous vigilance and improvement in the policing strategies.

Further measures to enhance the security in the region are under review with a focus on real-time monitoring and prompt responses to any emerging situations, the official said.

