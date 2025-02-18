Mumbai, February 18: As the film "Chhaava," based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, takes the box office by storm, it shines a light on the remarkable achievements of the Maratha king, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The action-packed narrative explores the trials and triumphs of Shivaji Maharaj’s son, affectionately known as Chhaava, meaning ‘lion cub.’

However, one lesser-known achievement of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is intriguingly linked to a beloved South Indian staple: sambar. Yes, you read that correctly. The iconic dish sambar, often associated with South Indian cuisine, is believed to have roots tracing back to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Know how Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj played a key role in the making of Sambar. Balidan Mas 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Divas? Know Brief History and Life of Shivaji Maharaj's Son To Honour the Brave Ruler of the Maratha Empire.

How Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Played Key Role in Making of Sambar

The story unfolds in the royal kitchen of Tanjore (now Thanjavur) around 400 years ago, where Sambhaji, a self-proclaimed foodie, was fond of a Maharashtrian dish called amti, made with kokum for its tangy flavour. As per the legend, Chhatrapati Sambhaji was visiting his brother, Vyankaji's son Shahuraje in Thanjavur.

Shahuraje had planned a royal feast for Sambhaji Maharaj. However, when the kitchen ran out of kokum, a clever suggestion to use locally available tamarind led to the creation of sambar. The cooks combined tamarind pulp with toor dal, vegetables, and spices. It was then colloquially called "Sambhaji aahar" (Sambhaji's meal).

While the origins of sambar are debated among food historians, its evolution from a royal kitchen to a staple of South Indian meals is undeniable. Today, sambar boasts numerous regional variations, from the traditional Tamil Nadu version to Kerala's take featuring "English vegetables." Regardless of its debated roots, sambar remains a key component of South Indian cuisine, with much credit owed to the Maratha ruler who inspired its creation. ‘Chhaava’ First Reviews Out! Critics All Praise for Vicky Kaushal’s Career-Defining Performance As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Call Laxman Utekar’s Film ‘Grand, Gritty & Glorious’.

"Chhaava" is a historical action film that chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie is adapted from the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, with notable performances from Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

