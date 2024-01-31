Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday IIM Calcutta will play a key role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to turn India into a developed country by 2047.

Pradhan, who virtually laid the foundation stone of the new hostel and academic blocks of the premier B school on its Kolkata campus, said India is on track to join the league of developed nations by 2047, as envisioned in the 'Amrit Kaal' vision of the PM.

"Our economy will touch the 30 trillion mark by 2047 from the present 4 trillion figure which is not an easy task", the minister said.

Recalling his visits to different cities around the world, Pradhan said, "Wherever I have been, whether it's Dubai, Tokyo, or anywhere else, I found IIM-C alumni driving their respective economies and adding more value."

Turning to the present-day students of IIM (C), he said in the next 24 years, today's students "Will be at the peak of their careers. They will be market leaders, entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, delivering the objectives."

He commended IIM(C) for establishing a "quality management process" and said the leading institute will continue its momentum in the next 25 years by sustaining the benchmark of excellence.

Pradhan also mentioned the "many administrators, tycoons, and entrepreneurs" produced by IIM (C) in the past, all of whom contributed to the nation's growth trajectory.

Pradhan emphasised the institute authorities' commitment "to create a quality campus life" for current students.

He said that in six decades, IIM (C) has fulfilled its role and expressed confidence that the new campus, envisioned by celebrated architect Hafeez Contractor, will help the institute maintain its premier position in the country.

Chairman of the IIM (C) Board of Governors, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, and IIM C Director-in-charge, Saibal Chattopadhyay, spoke about the new beginning of IIM (C), which started its operations in 1961, funded by MHRD (now Ministry of Education).

Since then, it has fulfilled its national duty of providing world-class management education to Indian students, Chattopadhyay said.

The proposed hostel building, service building, and substation building will be a G+9 storied structure with 926 rooms, at an estimated cost of Rs 245.88 crore. The work is expected to be completed within two years.

