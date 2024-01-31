Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Eight Killed, Seven Injured in Road Mishap Near Border Town of Uri

At least eight people were killed and 7 others injured in a road accident near J&K's border town of Uri on Wednesday, police said.

News IANS| Jan 31, 2024 08:18 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Eight Killed, Seven Injured in Road Mishap Near Border Town of Uri
Representative Image (File Photo)

Srinagar, January 31: At least eight people were killed and 7 others injured in a road accident near J&K's border town of Uri on Wednesday, police said. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: One Army Personnel Killed, One Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge in Poonch (Watch Video)

Police said that a passenger vehicle went out of the driver’s control at Bujthalan Tatmulla near Uri town and dropped nearly 100 metres into a ravine. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Dead, 13 Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road and Falls Into Gorge in Reasi (See Pics)

"A relief and rescue operation was immediately started. Eight persons have died in this accident while 7 injured have b>News

Srinagar, January 31: At least eight people were killed and 7 others injured in a road accident near J&K's border town of Uri on Wednesday, police said. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: One Army Personnel Killed, One Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge in Poonch (Watch Video)

Police said that a passenger vehicle went out of the driver’s control at Bujthalan Tatmulla near Uri town and dropped nearly 100 metres into a ravine. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Dead, 13 Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road and Falls Into Gorge in Reasi (See Pics)

"A relief and rescue operation was immediately started. Eight persons have died in this accident while 7 injured have been referred for treatment to government medical college (GMC) hospital in Baramulla town," a police official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

