Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sheffield University Management School in the United Kingdom, marking a significant step forward in its global academic engagement and collaborative initiatives, an official said on Wednesday.

The MoU aims to foster mutual cooperation and facilitate academic collaboration in areas of teaching, research, student and faculty exchange, and joint educational initiatives between the two institutions, a spokesperson of the IIM-Jammu said.

He said the agreement is grounded in the principles of equity and reciprocity and provides a broad framework for further discussions on specific collaborative programmes.

As part of the MoU, both institutions will explore extended study programmes for qualified students and personnel, collaborative models in MBA education leveraging the strengths of both institutions, visits by senior officials to expand and develop cooperative mechanisms, and increased awareness of each other's academic offerings and research facilities, the spokesperson said.

He said both parties have agreed to designate representatives to oversee and coordinate the implementation of the pact.

While the MoU itself is non-binding, it lays a strong foundation for future collaborations, which will be governed by specific formal agreements, he said, adding this partnership is a testament to IIM Jammu's commitment to expanding its international footprint and cultivating a globally engaged academic environment.

IIM-Jammu Director B S Sahay said the collaboration represents a strategic milestone in the institute's journey towards global excellence.

The partnership with the University of Sheffield, a globally reputed institution, is well-aligned with IIM-Jammu's vision to provide world-class education, foster impactful research, and create opportunities for cross-cultural academic engagement, he said. He said the MoU would significantly benefit both students and faculty by enriching their overall learning ecosystem, he said.

The collaboration is expected to provide valuable global exposure, facilitate knowledge sharing, and build robust academic linkages between the two institutions, he added.

