Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar on Monday announced the launch of blended mode M Tech programme in Systems Engineering, designed specifically for working professionals in the industry.

This one-of-its-kind initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enabling engineers with a minimum of three years of experience in plants or industrial settings to enhance their expertise in modern systems engineering, the institute said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

This M Tech programme will help build the knowledge needed for understanding the behaviour of engineering systems through its courses on modelling of system behaviour, testing systems performance, design of systems and the tools and techniques for predicting system behaviour, such as reliability engineering, statistical machine learning, the statement said.

The institute said that the curriculum for the course was developed in collaboration with Applied Materials India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Applied Materials, Inc, the global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, Shreepad Karmalkar, said, "Such programmes foster deeper collaboration between academia and industry. Beyond professional development, they open avenues for joint R&D (research and development), leading to innovations that can significantly benefit society and contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The programme is set to commence soon, with participation from eligible industry professionals eager to advance their systems engineering competencies through this flexible learning model, the institute said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)