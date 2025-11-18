New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has partnered with the Eastern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (ERLDC), under Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India), for the design and development of a Smart Device with a built-in Real Time-of-Use Tariff-based Demand Side Management Controller.

ERLDC, one of the five Regional Load Dispatch Centres (RLDCs) operated by Grid-India, is responsible for maintaining the stability and reliability of the Eastern Region's power system. It manages grid operations across the eastern states through real-time monitoring, load management, and coordination with State Load Dispatch Centres (SLDCs).

This project aims to develop an AI-enabled smart home energy management system capable of optimising electricity consumption and costs while maintaining user comfort. The system will integrate smart plugs, sensors, and a microcontroller to process data from time-of-use (ToU) pricing, weather conditions, occupancy, and user preferences.

Using machine learning and optimisation algorithms, it will automate load control, support demand flexibility, and enhance grid reliability.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, said, "This partnership reflects IIT Delhi's focus on developing innovative solutions that support India's energy transition. With rising electricity demand and dynamic pricing structures, it is essential to empower consumers with intelligent tools to manage their energy use efficiently. The integration of AI with smart home technologies marks a significant step toward sustainable and consumer-centric power systems."

The project also emphasises data security and privacy through the integration of wireless network protection and encryption mechanisms, ensuring secure data exchange between devices and controllers. A user dashboard will further help consumers visualise their energy usage and savings in real time.

The project will be led by Prof Ankit Singhal from the Department of Electrical Engineering, supported by Prof. Abhijit Abhyankar and Prof. Aanandrup Das (Electrical Engineering Dept.) and Prof. Tarun Mangla from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

The research team brings together expertise in power systems, optimisation, AI, and wireless networks to design and demonstrate a device that can advance India's smart energy ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajib Sutradhar, Executive Director, ERLDC, said, "ERLDC's collaboration with IIT Delhi is a step forward in promoting demand-side participation in power management. As India's grid evolves to integrate renewable energy and digital technologies, consumer-driven demand response will play a critical role. This initiative will help develop indigenous technology that bridges the gap between operational efficiency and consumer empowerment."

From ERLDC Grid-India, Manas Das (Project Manager) and Alok Pratap Singh (Project Coordinator) will be part of the research team. (ANI)

