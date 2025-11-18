New Delhi, November 18: The Central Government has officially set November 19, 2025, as the date for releasing the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, under which each eligible farmer family will receive INR 2,000. To ensure smooth disbursal, the government has urged all beneficiaries to complete e-KYC, link Aadhaar with bank accounts, and update land records before the instalment is transferred.

Launched on February 24, 2019, PM-KISAN is a Central Sector Scheme providing INR 6,000 annually to every eligible farmer family, delivered in three equal instalments of INR 2,000 each. With more than 11 crore farmer families having already received over INR 3.70 lakh crore, the government stresses that accurate documentation and verification are essential for uninterrupted payments. PM Kisan 21st Instalment Date: Good News for Farmers, PM Narendra Modi To Release 21st Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme on November 19.

Why e-KYC Is Mandatory

e-KYC helps verify the identity of beneficiaries, ensuring that financial support reaches genuine farmers. Without completing it, future instalments may be withheld. PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment: Is e-KYC Mandatory to Get Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Benefits? Know When Next Kist Will Be Released.

Farmers must ensure the following:

• Aadhaar-linked bank account

• Updated land records seeded with Aadhaar

• Completed e-KYC on the PM-KISAN portal

Three e-KYC Verification Methods

The system offers flexible options:

OTP-Based e-KYC

• Visit the Farmers Corner section on pmkisan.gov.in

• Enter Aadhaar number

• A one-time password is sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile

• Submit OTP to complete verification

Biometric e-KYC via CSC

• Visit the nearest Common Service Centre

• Fingerprint or iris scan completes authentication

Face Authentication Through Mobile App

• Install the PM-KISAN mobile app and Aadhaar Face RD app

• Log in with registered mobile number

• Allow camera permission and complete face scan

The e-KYC status usually updates within 24 hours.

How to Check PM-KISAN Beneficiary Status

Farmers can verify whether instalment details are updated through:

• PM-KISAN Mobile App

• ‘Know Your Status’ tool under the Farmers Corner on the official portal

Additional Support: Kisan-eMitra Chatbot

The AI-driven Kisan-eMitra chatbot supports 11 Indian languages, helping farmers check payment details, track applications, or file complaints. Available 24x7, it helps overcome language and technical barriers, ensuring easier access to scheme information.

Completing e-KYC and updating records in time ensures that the upcoming 21st instalment reaches farmers without delays.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBCTV18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).