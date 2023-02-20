New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A research team from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has developed a "Recombinant Protein Toolbox" comprising six special proteins, which can be used to convert healthy skin cells or any somatic cells from an adult human body into heart cells.

According to officials, the heart cells created using this toolbox can have the same function as the original heart cells and can be used to regenerate damaged heart tissues. Importantly, this toolbox can facilitate the generation of autologous heart cells in a lab.

"It is now well understood that a heart attack happens when a part of the heart is damaged. In some animals, like the Zebrafish, the heart can grow back after being damaged, but in humans, the heart usually gets scar tissues instead of growing back new heart cells. The only way to treat heart disease is with a new heart, but there aren't enough hearts available for transplantation, and it can be hard to make sure the new heart is accepted by the body," said Rajkumar P Thummer, Assistant Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati.

"Scientists around the world are studying ways to convert regular body cells into heart cells, which could help with regenerating damaged hearts. The challenge is that cells can change in ways that could be harmful. So, scientists need to find a better, safer way to do this," he added.

Thummer said proteins produced from another source when applied can convert cells from one form to another in a process known as cellular reprogramming. This process involves the use of specific proteins, known as transcription factors, which can alter the expression of genes within a cell and direct it to take on a new cellular identity.

He claimed that the IIT Guwahati team has successfully produced cell-permeant recombinant proteins that can convert skin cells to heart cells.

"A recombinant protein is a desired protein produced by engineered host cells in a laboratory using recombinant DNA technology. By exposing skin cells to these proteins, the IIT Guwahati researchers could ‘reprogram' the cells and make them have the characteristics of heart cells. This process can be seen as ‘re-wiring' the genetic programme of the skin cells to be more like that of heart cells," he said.

The team has collaborated with Dr Vishwas Kaveeshwar from the Central Research Laboratory at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad, Karnataka, to validate the biological activity of the recombinant fusion proteins.

"Recombinant protein-based cellular reprogramming is a promising alternative and the safest approach among other available non-integration approaches. As these proteins do not modify or alter the genome of the cells, the cells generated using this reprogramming approach have a high cell therapeutic value.

"Several challenges associated with the heterologous production of these recombinant proteins have been addressed in our six research publications in different journals," he said.

According to Krishna Kumar Haridhasapavalan, research scholar at IIT Guwahati, and first author of the papers published by the team, the recombinant proteins can be delivered to target sites without the need of any harmful reagents.

"In addition to cardiac repair, these proteins can be studied for their role in various cancers as suppressors or promotors of tumour growth," he said.

