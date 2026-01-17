Panaji (Goa) [India], January 17 (ANI): Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday assured the Assembly of strict action against illegal parties and called for a coordinated approach across various departments to ensure responsible tourism in the State.

"While the Tourism Department regulates hotels, beach shacks and water sports, incidents involving unlawful events and secret parties require coordinated enforcement by multiple departments, including the police and district administration. Illegal and unauthorised parties that compromise public safety and tarnish Goa's image will not be tolerated, even as the State continues its efforts to reposition tourism towards a responsible, culturally rooted, and sustainable model."

Also Read | How Is Mumbai Mayor Elected? From Nominations to Voting Method and Tenure, All You Need To Know.

The state Minister for Tourism, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Printing & Stationery was responding to a Calling Attention Motion by Leader of Opposition and Cuncolim MLA Yuri Alemao, Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa, Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas and St Andre Viresh Borkar in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Referring to unauthorised events proposed in areas such as Arambol, Khaunte said, a few individuals have attempted to misuse Goa's popularity as a tourism destination, creating situations that affect public order and safety.

Also Read | BJP Says No Truth in AR Rahman’s Allegations After Oscar-Winning Composer’s ‘Power Shift’ Remark on Hindi Film Industry.

He confirmed that strict action has already been initiated, and an FIR has been registered under Sections 299, 294 and 3(5) BNS. The offences invoked are non-bailable, and further investigation and action will be taken by the police in accordance with the law.

To attract quality tourism aligned with this vision, Khaunte said the Department has focused its international outreach on value-conscious and culturally sensitive markets in Europe, particularly Nordic countries, through targeted promotions, travel marts, roadshows and digital campaigns. These efforts aim to encourage longer-stay, higher-spend, and responsible tourists.

Goa is being positioned as a destination for spiritual and wellness tourism, including yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and holistic well-being, while heritage and pilgrimage circuits, along with eco-tourism and nature-based tourism initiatives across forest trails, waterfalls, and rural clusters, are being strengthened.

"The government is monitoring and acting on incidents that project a negative image of Goa, including those amplified on social media, and reiterated that protecting Goa's identity requires collective responsibility. We all have to work together to protect the State's image and Tourism Industry together," Khaunte said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)