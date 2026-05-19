India News | Illegal Captagon Factory Busted in Dehradun, Strict Action to Follow: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Health Minister Subodh Uniyal on Tuesday termed the alleged manufacturing of Captagon at an illegal factory in Sahaspur near Dehradun a "serious matter" and said strict action would be taken against those found involved.

Speaking to ANI, Uniyal said directions had already been issued for an inquiry into the matter and warned of the strictest legal action if wrongdoing was found.

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"This is a serious matter, and orders for an investigation into it have already been issued. Following the inquiry, an intensive inspection drive will also be conducted; consequently, if any wrongdoing is detected anywhere, the strictest possible action will undoubtedly be taken in accordance with the law," Uniyal said.

The minister said the Food and Drug Department had been directed to carry out a joint operation with the police and take stringent action against illegal factories operating in the state.

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The remarks came after an illegal factory allegedly manufacturing Captagon was busted in Sahaspur near Dehradun.

According to officials, nearly 30 kilograms of Captagon had recently been supplied from the factory. Factory owner Sanjay Kumar has been arrested in connection with the case.

Captagon is often referred to as a "jihadi drug" due to allegations that fighters of the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) have used it to boost energy, increase endurance and reduce fear.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also, Central Government on Friday announced the first-ever seizure of the drug Captagon, also known as the 'Jihadi drug'. In a post on X Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized a consignment of the drug. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)