Ambala, Sep 12 (PTI) The Ambala police on Saturday seized hundreds of bottles of illegal liquor from a godown here, officials said.

The godown is located in Mandola village near Ambala city, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Launches State-Wide Smart Ration Card Scheme to Cover 1.41 Crore Beneficiaries.

Acting on a tip-off, the godown was raided by a police team led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia and a team of the excise department, police said.

Hundreds of liquor bottles were found stored in the godown, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Management in India: Health Ministry Organises Virtual Conclave, Stresses on ‘Affordable & Accessible’ Healthcare for All.

Around 300 cartons of liquor were also seized from a truck parked in the godown. The cartons were to be transported to Gujarat, they added.

The matter is being investigated, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)