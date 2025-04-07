Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours, as temperatures across the state continue to soar 3 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal, according to the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, said that a yellow alert for a heatwave has been issued for certain areas of Solan, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts.

"During the past 24 hours, the weather remained clear across the state. Temperatures were recorded 3 to 6 degrees above the seasonal average. Heatwave-like conditions were reported from parts of Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts." he said.

In Bhuntar, the temperature touched 32.8°C, which is seven degrees above normal. Sundernagar also reported unusually high temperatures.

"The forecast indicates that the weather will remain clear in the state today and tomorrow, i.e., till April 8. One or two places in Kangra, Solan, Mandi, and Kullu may continue to witness heatwave conditions," Sharma added.

Considering these conditions, the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for a heat wave in few locations in the lower hill areas.However, a Western Disturbance is expected to impact Himachal Pradesh starting April 9, which could bring some relief.

"A Western Disturbance is likely to approach the state from April 9. There is a possibility of light rainfall at isolated places in districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti," said Sharma.

The intensity and spread of rainfall activity are expected to increase on April 10 and 11, particularly in the middle hill districts.

"Rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in parts of Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur on April 10 and 11," Sharma noted. "By April 12, rainfall activity is expected to decrease, and from April 13 onwards, the weather is likely to remain clear again."

Temperatures across the state in the past 24 hours were recorded 3 to 6 degrees higher than normal. Shimla: 25.6°C (5°C above normal), Manali: 26°C (6°C above normal), Solan: 31°C (3°C above normal), Bilaspur: 35°C, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur (Plains): 34-36°C (considered normal)

"Though temperatures are high in the plains like Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur, they are still within the normal range. Heatwave conditions are mostly being recorded in parts of Kangra, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi districts. That is why we've issued a heatwave alert specifically for these lower hill areas," he added. (ANI)

