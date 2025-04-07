Durg, April 7: A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered, and her body was placed inside a locked car in Chhattisgarh's Durg city, police said on Monday. Three suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident in the Mohan Nagar police station area on Sunday, they said. The girl had gone to her relative's house for a function on the ninth day of the 'Navratri' festival in the morning, and when she did not return home till evening, her family members launched a search, an official said. Indore Shocker: IIT Student Dies By Suicide After Losing College Fees in Online Betting Game.

He said a missing person's complaint was lodged subsequently, and the police found her body inside a locked car in the neighbourhood at night. The official said the girl's body bore injury marks, and the medical report confirmed sexual assault. He said a case was registered, and three suspects, including the car owner and a relative of the girl, have been detained for questioning. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Social Media Content Creator Ankur Nath Dies by Suicide on Instagram Live As Followers Watch in Horror in Janjgir Champa.

Angered by the incident, locals vandalised the car and set fire to it on Sunday night. However, the police brought the situation under control and doused the flames. On Monday, the girl's relatives protested outside the police station with her body. Protestors also intercepted the police when the suspects were being taken to a hospital for medical examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.