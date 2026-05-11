India News | Immense Joy: Tripura CM Foresees 2028 Victory as BJP's Momentum Sweeps Northeast

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 11 (ANI): Amidst a whirlwind of political transitions across Eastern India, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday hailed the current political climate as a "magnificent experience," signalling a period of deep-rooted optimism for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region.

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Saha highlighted the rapid succession of party milestones, noting his recent attendance at a swearing-in ceremony in Bengal before arriving in Assam for the upcoming festivities on the 12th.

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Saha described a national mood characterised by high spirits and political synergy. He attributed the party's consistent performance to the leadership and "blessings" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The entire country is brimming with positive energy; everyone is happy," Saha stated. "It is truly commendable that... the Bharatiya Janata Party is securing victories in one state after another. This is a matter of great enthusiasm for us."

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While celebrating regional successes, the Chief Minister remained sharply focused on his home turf. Reflecting on the BJP's track record in Tripura, Saha expressed unwavering confidence in the party's longevity.

"We have already secured victory there twice before. The next election will be held in 2028, and we are fully confident that we will emerge victorious there as well," he said.

Saha had recently attended the oath-taking ceremony of West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, and would also attend the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12 as he takes oath for a second consecutive term.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second successive term on May 12 after Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya approved his appointment following the BJP's landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

According to an official notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, Government of Assam, the Governor has appointed Sarma as Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:40 AM on May 12 at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)