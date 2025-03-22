New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined his government's commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development to mark the World Water Day.

"Water has been the lifeline of civilisations and thus it is more important to protect it for the future generations," he said on X.

Also Read | 'Holy Land of Heroes, Great Personalities': PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to People on Bihar Diwas 2025.

The UN observes the World Water Day annually to highlight the importance of fresh water.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)