New Delhi, March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Bihar on the occasion of 'Bihar Diwas,' celebrating the state's rich heritage and history. In his message, PM Modi emphasised the ongoing development journey of the state, highlighting the important role played by its hardworking and talented people.

On the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Many best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Bihar, the holy land of heroes and great personalities, on Bihar Diwas. Our state, which has made Indian history proud, is passing through an important phase of its development journey today, in which the hardworking and talented people of Bihar have an important role. We will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of this state, which has been the centre of our culture and tradition." Bihar Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Greets People on State Formation Day.

PM Modi Extends Wishes on Bihar Diwas

वीरों और महान विभूतियों की पावन धरती बिहार के अपने सभी भाई-बहनों को बिहार दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय इतिहास को गौरवान्वित करने वाला हमारा यह प्रदेश आज अपनी विकास यात्रा के जिस महत्वपूर्ण दौर से गुजर रहा है, उसमें यहां के परिश्रमी और प्रतिभाशाली बिहारवासियों की अहम भागीदारी… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media to convey his greetings on Bihar Diwas. HM Shah acknowledged Bihar’s historical contributions to the nation, emphasising the state's significant role in shaping both ancient and modern India. In his post, Amit Shah wrote, "Heartiest greetings of 'Bihar Day' to all the people of Bihar." Bihar Diwas 2025 Messages in Bhojpuri: Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Photos, HD Wallpapers and Greetings To Share With Family and Friends.

"Bihar, a land of knowledge, tradition, and cultural heritage, has always provided leadership and new energy to the country. From the glorious chapters of history to the creation of modern India, Bihar has left its indelible mark in every field. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government is committed to taking Bihar to new heights of progress, prosperity, and self-reliance. I wish happiness, peace, and progress to the people of the state," he wrote in the post on X.

Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, also joined in the celebrations, offering his best wishes and highlighting the state’s bright future. In his message, CM Kumar reaffirmed the state’s glorious history while emphasising the government's efforts to build a prosperous future for Bihar.

On X, Nitish Kumar wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Bihar Diwas. Bihar has a glorious history and we are currently preparing a glorious future for Bihar with our determination. I call upon all of you to participate in realising the dream of a developed Bihar. Together we will take Bihar's pride to new heights."

