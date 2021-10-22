New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) In a first, the Delhi Police has deployed women personnel in earmarked beats and divisions of every police station in the Central district to curb crime and ensure the safety of citizens.

This will help to bring women personnel to the forefront of traditional policing roles. For this purpose, Prashakti Beat Staff and Veera Squad comprising women staff have been constituted, officials said on Friday.

The traditional policing roles of crime prevention and detection, which were earlier considered male bastions, will see increased participation of women officers at every level, they said.

Prashakti Beat Staff and Veera Squad will be deployed for intensive patrolling duty in sensitive areas to control street crime, and crime against women and children. They will also handle hardcore crime and criminals, according to the officials.

They will undertake patrolling on Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), motorcycles and scooters.

Apart from this, a 'Pink Booth' that will be run by all-women staff has been started at Karol Bagh police station to resolve the grievances of citizens. This booth will cater to genuine grievances of women and take immediate legal action on their complaints, the officials said.

The booth is an attempt to provide a safe complaint redressal mechanism for women and girls in busy market areas that they frequent, they said.

The purpose is to sensitise citizens about the trends of crime and obtain their feedback. They will also motivate young women and girls to report incidents of violence against them, they said.

