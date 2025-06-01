Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The upcoming Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 will witness a significant traditional change, as the age-old practice of 'Shahi Snan' or royal bath will be replaced with 'Amrit Snan' for the first time.

This decision was taken during a meeting of the Akhara Parishad and the Kumbh Mela organisers with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nashik on Sunday.

"The Kumbh Mela is held at four locations across the country Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik and it takes place based on where the drops of Amrit fell. The term Shahi Snan was introduced during the Mughal era. Therefore, this tradition is now being changed, and the Shahi Snan will henceforth be referred to as Amrit Snan. This decision was taken after discussions during a meeting between all 13 Akharas and the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nashik," Mahant Bhakti Charan Das, spokesperson of All India Vaishnav Akhara told ANI.

The move aims to infuse the event with a deeper spiritual and religious essence, steering it away from the display of grandiosity and power. Saints from various Akharas have stressed that the bathing ritual should symbolize spiritual discipline rather than royal pageantry.

"Referring to the sacred bath as 'Amrit Snan' aligns more closely with the true purpose of the event," said Mahant Bhakti Charan Das.

According to Hindu beliefs, bathing during the Kumbh Mela cleanses one of all sins. The name "Amrit Snan" draws from the mythological tale of the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), where drops of divine nectar--Amrit--were believed to have fallen at the Kumbh sites, including Nashik.

The Akharas view 'Amrit Snan' as a return to the festival's spiritual roots, ensuring the focus remains on devotion, penance, and salvation rather than spectacle.

Earlier today, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said preparations have been underway following discussions with chiefs of various Akharas ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik.

"A meeting was organised in relation to the Kumbh Mela of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, in which the 13 major Akharas were also present. We discussed the event in the presence of all the Mahants, saints, priests... This time the fair is going to be long, so people will get to see many important 'Amrit Snan' dates and holy festivals...," CM Fadnavis told reporters here.

He also said that the government has come up with a plan to ensure the cleanliness of the Godavari River."A plan has also been prepared to ensure that our Godavari Maa flows clean and uninterrupted... Works worth Rs 2,000 crores are in the pipeline. Overall, preparations have been made here so that a divine and grand fair is held," CM Fadnavis said.

The Nashik Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in India, is held once every 12 years, where devotees come to take a holy bath on the banks of the Godavari River.

The Maharashtra government is focused on ensuring smooth arrangements, including sanitation, security, and infrastructure development.

Key decisions are expected to be finalized in the coming months. (ANI)

