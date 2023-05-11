Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday directed for strict monitoring of activities of all the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border in Jammu region.

Singh visited Mahore area in Reasi district, where he chaired a joint meeting of officers from police and army and also reviewed the security and crime scenario of the district.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Results Date: Fake Notice Making Rounds on Social Media That Results Have Been Uploaded and Announced.

"Reasi district is a sensitive place as it connects with the border district of Rajouri as well as to the valley. There may be attempts of crossover and as such, all the forces should work in unison," Singh said.

He directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts particularly while keeping track of movements of anti-national elements and their supporters, and asked them to take stringent actions against the people found involved in providing any kind of support to terrorists.

Also Read | Tillu Tajpuriya Murder Aftermath: Major Rejig in Tihar Jail, 99 Officials Transferred After the Gangster’s Murder.

He impressed upon the officers to monitor activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border.

Singh also stressed on the use of new generation technology, including apps, in order to enhance operational capability, an official statement said.

While addressing the officers, the DGP appreciated the synergy amongst the forces for maintaining peace in the area.

He directed for devising joint area domination plans for the district with involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutions and village defence groups for monitoring and generation of human intelligence.

The J-K police chief also stressed upon jurisdictional officers for taking stringent action against the people found involved in narco-trade.

At the very outset of the meeting, the DGP sought reports from jurisdictional officers about the prevailing security scenario in the district. The officers briefed him about various measures taken with regard to the security as also for crime control, the statement said.

He directed for circulating contact numbers of the police and security forces for information generation and added that the cooperation of people is must for maintaining peace in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)