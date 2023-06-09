New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A body representing the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers on Friday sought the immediate promotion of Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) to the grade of Section Officers in a letter to the central government.

In a letter to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, the CSS Forum said around 1,500 direct recruits of 2013 and 2014 batch are eligible for promotion to the post of Section Officer with effect from July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, respectively.

"These ASOs are already facing/bound to face financial losses despite being eligible for promotion to the post of Section Officer... more than 1,533 vacancies in the SO grade are lying vacant," said the letter written by Ashutosh Misra, general secretary of the CSS Forum.

The association sought the promotion of the ASOs at the earliest, the letter said. PTI AKV

