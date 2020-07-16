Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 16 (ANI): BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Brijmohan Agrawal on Wednesday said the Congress party was rattled as wrong decisions taken by it have led to dissatisfaction among its workers and the party was worried that it will in Chhattisgarh face a fate similar to that of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"From Raipur to Delhi, Congress is rattled. There is no leadership in and they have no control, so they are making wrong decisions. This has caused dissatisfaction. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are a result of that dissatisfaction," Agrawal said.

Agarwal's comment came after the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday appointed 15 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries.

"They are now scared that what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, will happen in Chhattisgarh too," the BJP MLA Agarwal said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, in Raipur for a visit on Wednesday, slammed Agrawal for his comment.

While speaking to media, here , Singh asked whether the BJP and Brijmohan Agrawal were engaged in auctioning of MLAs. "Yani ki itna paisa aa gaya hai BJP aur Brijmohan ji ke pas ki wo jis tarah se nilami hoti hai, nilami karne baithe hain kya? (This means BJP and Brijmohan has acquired so much wealth that they are prepared to auction."

The Congress the state is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. The recent rebellion and subsequent ouster from the post of Deputy chief minister of Sachin Pilot have been questioned by the Opposition.

In March this year in Madhya Pradesh, a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists led to the fall of the Kamal Nath Congress government, who was replaced by BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)

