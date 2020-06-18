India News | In View of Ladakh Standoff, Pakistan Will Try to Give Impetus to Violence in Kashmir Valley: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh today chaired a high-level meeting of officers to review the security scenario of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir particularly on the borders where he said that in view of the Ladakh standoff, Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in Kashmir Valley and elsewhere.

DGP Singh further said that cross border infiltration attempts are being made continuously from Pakistan even during this pandemic and we have to be extra alert to thwart all such attempts.

The meeting was held at Police Headquarters, Jammu. It was attended by senior officials of the police, Army and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

At the outset of the meeting, the officers paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Galwan Valley, Ladakh a couple of days ago. The officers expressed their sympathies with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

In his address, the DGP Dilbag Singh complimented the Police, Army, and CAPF for outstanding performance and impressed that we must continue with the efforts to maintain peace and create a further conducive environment.

He said, "Our officers and jawans of Police, CAPF and the Army are continuing with successful operations in counter-insurgency grid and on borders."

He said that the border alongside Pakistan needs extra attention in view of the Ladakh developments. He pointed out that there are reports that terrorist outfits in Pakistan JeM, HM, LeT, etc are joining hands to create mischiefs in our Union Territory. He also said that there are greater challenges for which we have to be prepared in the changing environment. He directed the officers to take care of the vital installations as also review minority guards.

He also said that the security presence on the highway grid has been increased by putting in service mobile patrols and the number of Nakas has also been increased.

DGP of J-K also said that there is an urgent need to fill up space in social media as anti-national feelings can be whipped up which we need to guard against.

During the meeting, ceasefire violations and infiltration dynamics were discussed. It was said that there are a number of camps all across the borders in various sectors where terrorists are ready to infiltrate.

IGP of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu NS Jamwal gave a PowerPoint presentation with regard to strengthening of border grid and briefed about the security plans being made on LC and IB. (ANI)

