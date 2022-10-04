Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Incessant rain failed to dampen the festive spirit in Jharkhand where revellers thronged Durga Puja pandals in large numbers on Tuesday and offered prayers despite water-logging at several places.

All major roads and lanes in the state capital Ranchi and other districts including Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad remained chock-a-bloc as pandal hoppers worshipped the Goddess celebrating Durga Puja after two years of restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Video: TRS Leader Rajanala Srihari Distributes Live Chicken, Liquor To Celebrate Launch of National Party by KCR.

Almost all parts of the state received rain under the influence of a low-pressure system from October 2 that is likely to continue till October 6.

However, men, women and children decked up in their best attires, however, refused to yield to the bad weather and long queues were witnessed during 'Maha Navami'.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Three of Family Injured in Acid Attack in Rohtas.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a tweet said: "On the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami, I wish prosperity for people of the state. May Maa bless all with a healthy, happy and prosperous life."

Meteorological Department officials said rainfall was witnessed from October 2 due to the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Major impact of the system was visible from October 3 afternoon and will continue till October 5 afternoon in Jharkhand, the officials said.

However, people termed the rain a blessing from Maa Durga.

Deepanjana Maitra who attended puja at famous Ram Krishna Ashram here said rain is a blessing from Maa Durga.

Another reveller at Bakri Bazaar in Ranchi, known for its grand puja pandals, said no matter how bad weather is, this is time for worship and enjoyment.

This year puja organisers at Bakri Bazar have constructed a replica of an under-construction ISKCON temple in West Bengal's Mayapur with the height of the marquee around 90 feet.

A large number of people are thronging this pandal and others. The reports from other districts also mentioned a large number of people visiting pandals braving the rain.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made in Ranchi and other districts besides installation of CCTV cameras, drones and metal detectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)