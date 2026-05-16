India News

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday criticised the Central government over the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices, terming the decision "incompetent governance" and demanding an immediate rollback of the revised rates.

In a detailed post on X, the Chief Minister also alleged that the price hike was being justified using the ongoing West Asia tensions, calling it an unfair burden on the common man.

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Reddy questioned the rationale behind the fuel price revision and said it would have a cascading impact across "multiple sectors", leading to an increase in the cost of essential commodities and further financial pressure on households.

He accused the government of making false promises of "no increase in petroleum product prices" and said such assurances were made ahead of elections only to be reversed after the results, alleging that public trust had been broken for "votes and electoral victories."

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Asking the government to justify the move amid claims of India emerging as the world's third-largest economy, he demanded that prices of petrol and diesel be reduced to the previous rates.

"The Central Government under Narendra Modi's leadership has recently taken the decision to increase petrol and diesel prices, which is in no way justifiable. This decision will have a negative impact on numerous sectors. The prices of daily essentials will rise, placing an additional burden on the common people. Due to the Modi government's incompetent governance and ill-conceived policies, the country's economy has been shattered," Reddy said in his post on X.

Taking a jibe at the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he said it has failed to deliver meaningful outcomes, citing concerns such as rising unemployment, pressure on small-scale industries, declining value of the rupee, and lack of increase in farmers' income.

"It has become evident that "Atmanirbhar" is merely a slogan to garner votes rather than a policy that delivers results. Small and medium industries have been severely affected. Youth are facing a situation with no guarantee of employment. The promise to double farmers' incomes has turned out to be mere empty words. Over the past decade, the value of the rupee has been steadily declining, and now that decline has reached its peak," he added.

"In this context, using the Iran-Israel war as a pretext to hike petrol and diesel rates is nothing but fleecing the common people. How does the Modi government, which proudly proclaims that it has positioned India as the world's third-largest economy, justify this decision!?" he stated.

He also referred to pre-election assurances that there would be "no increase in petroleum product prices," and alleged that prices were increased by more than Rs 3 per litre within days of the election results, calling it a betrayal of public trust.

"People believe that Modi resorts to falsehoods merely for votes and electoral victories. This amounts to a breach of trust. I demand that the Central Government immediately withdraw the increased petrol and diesel prices," he said.

https://x.com/revanth_anumula/status/2055495859077583331?s=46&t=MKZqXYbyIV-gp_CNCnaWPA

His remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday. In New Delhi, petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel.

The situation further escalated following disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime oil trade route. Despite the rise in global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)