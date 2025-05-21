Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the import duty on apples from 50 per cent to at least 100 per cent to discourage the import of apples from Turkey and to safeguard the interests of the apple growers of the state.

He also urged that quantitative restrictions should be imposed on imported apples, an official release said.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh is known as the country's 'Apple Bowl' and is famous for producing delicious varieties of apples. The apple is the prime cash crop of the State and generates an income of about Rs. 4500 crore annually. He said that about 10 lakh man-days are generated due to the apple crop, thereby providing direct and indirect employment to more than 2.50 lakh families.

Chief Minister Sukhu stated that apples are currently being imported from nearly 31 countries. About 5.19 lakh metric tonnes of fresh apples were imported during the year 2024, an increase of 500 times compared to the 1100 metric tonnes imported during the year 1998.

He said that the import share from Turkey increased during the year 2020 and recorded the highest increase, 1.29 lakh metric tonnes, during 2023.

He said that a substantial 1.17 lakh metric tonnes of apples were imported from Turkey in 2024, which is 23 per cent of the total apple imports.

The Chief Minister said that apples from Turkey have been flooding the Indian markets in recent years, posing a great threat to the country's apple growers. The influx of apples from Turkey has not only undermined the competitiveness of local apple producers but also jeopardised the livelihoods of small and marginal apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Sukhu also said that he would personally discuss the issue of enhancing the import duty on apples procured from Turkey with the Prime Minister during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Meawhile, apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh have demanded a complete ban on the import of Turkish apples into India, citing Turkey's political stance during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Turkey had backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in which India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to Pahalgam terror attack. Turkey has also provided military equipment to Islamabad.

A joint delegation of fruit growers and farmers, led by Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch Convener Harish Chauhan, earlier submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister and President through the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

