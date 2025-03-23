New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The 'India 2047: Building a Climate-Resilient Future' symposium concluded today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event culminated in a strong call for ongoing action, collaboration, and policy-driven initiatives to enhance climate adaptation and resilience.

In his remarks during the valedictory session, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted India's remarkable journey in confronting climate challenges.

He emphasized the multidimensional nature of climate action, touching upon critical issues such as the impact of heatwaves and water scarcity on agriculture, the urgency of building resilient health systems, adaptation financing, and innovative solutions in the built environment. He called for comprehensive climate adaptation and resilience measures, as stated in the release.

According to the release, the Minister presented several critical action points that emerged from the symposium. It is essential to integrate climate adaptation measures across all levels of governance, particularly at the local level. Policies should be designed to reflect the unique realities, needs, and circumstances of local communities. While urgent interventions, such as heat relief programs, are crucial, it is equally important to pursue systemic reforms in infrastructure, policy, and financing to ensure long-term resilience; addressing adaptation financing is a vital component for integrating adaptation efforts in both the short and long term.

Lastly, a concerted effort involving policymakers, researchers, businesses, and communities is necessary to develop and scale just and equitable climate adaptation strategies.

Singh further mentioned that the collaboration between Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India and Harvard University represented by Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute and The Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability has been a unique opportunity to bring together experts and stakeholders facilitating exchange of ideas.

Over the past four days, the symposium served as a dynamic knowledge sharing platform for experts from diverse fields--including climate science, public health, labour, and urban planning--to deliberate on the urgent challenges posed by climate change and the pathways to a resilient future. The deliberations focused on four key themes: Climate Science of Heat and Water with its implications on Agriculture, Health, Work and the Built Environment.

The climate adaptation in Agriculture requires evidence-based policies and decision-making. Emphasis was placed on localized governance and climate-resilient agricultural practices to improve food security and nutrition. Discussions suggested integrating scientific research with policy, long-term climate changes, water use trends, establishing local climate forums, stakeholder-centric metrics, and integrating AI in forecasting. Experts highlighted the need for communication among stakeholders, technological advancements, and balancing short-term and long-term adaptation strategies.

The resilience in Health sector discussion focused on quantification of heat exposure and its impact on human health, emphasizing the need to improve data collection, correlation and consideration of local context, using the advancements in AI and machine learning. The deliberation also stressed the importance of strengthening climate-responsive public health systems, addressing the fragmented health data landscape, and promoting cross-sectoral collaboration.

Adaptation at Work is essential to address the heat-related stress and its impact on workers. The challenges faced by workers especially women were recognized and best practices in technical and behavioral adaptation, emphasizing health standards, occupational safety, safe civic spaces, etc. were highlighted.

The Built environment we live in, directly impacts our adaptation capacities. The experts in the sector emphasized a balanced approach to urban resilience, combining legal mandates with market-based incentives. The importance of addressing vulnerable populations, particularly in slum areas was highlighted, through local interventions and long-term planning.

Professor Caroline Buckee from Harvard University emphasized the need for more granular data to identify those most at risk from climate impacts. She highlighted the challenges posed by India's large health system and the importance of integrating health data across different sectors. Professor Buckee also stressed the value of timely censuses for accurate epidemiological estimates and the need for interdisciplinary approaches to address the complex interactions between climate change, health, and other sectors.

Tanmay Kumar, Secretary (MoEFCC), emphasized the importance of building local capacities to address climate impacts effectively. He highlighted the need for integrated approaches that consider the unique challenges faced by different regions and communities. He noted that adaptation strategies must be inclusive and community-driven, drawing on traditional knowledge and practices. He emphasized that climate resilience and sustainable development require continuous collaboration and commitment.

Prof. Tarun Khanna, Director (The Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute, Harvard University), appreciated the collaboration and expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry and Harvard University represented by Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute & The Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability for bringing together leaders from across the field to collaboratively work on the leading challenge of our times. He highlighted the collaborative spirit and the diverse energies that came together to make this symposium a success.

Naresh Pal Gangwar, Additional Secretary (MoEFCC), expressed heartfelt gratitude to all distinguished speakers, experts, and panelists for sharing their knowledge and insights. He urged everyone to continue working with renewed focus and dedication, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and determination in addressing climate challenges. (ANI)

