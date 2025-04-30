Days after a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area that killed 26 tourists, the Indian government, on Wednesday, April 30, blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors. Popular artists such as Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir were among those affected. For the unversed, last Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on tourists enjoying the scenic beauty of Baisaran Meadow - a popular destination often dubbed "mini-Switzerland" - in Pahalgam. According to reports, survivors stated that the attackers questioned victims about their religion before shooting them at close range. The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), first claimed responsibility for the attack but later denied involvement. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Days After Claiming Responsibility, TRF Denies Involvement in Pahalgam's Terrorist Attack, Says 'Any Attribution of This Act to TRF Is False, Hasty'.

India Bans Instagram Accounts of Several Pakistani Actors

Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, and several other Pakistani accounts have had their Instagram accounts blocked in India. pic.twitter.com/gmRhYrRgRk — Danish (@DanishKh4n) April 30, 2025

Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan Instagram Accounts Blocked

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)