Did NIA Issue Helpline Numbers To Report Suspicious Activities by Muslims? Fact Check Reveals Viral Message Is Fake

Mumbai, November 22: Did the National Investigation Agency issue helpline numbers to report suspicious activities by Muslims? The question comes as a message going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. An X (formerly Twitter) user recently shared a message on the microblogging platform and claimed that the NIA has issued phone numbers to report suspicious activities by Muslims. These activities include "terrorist plots", "love jihad", "shrine construction" or even social media posts.

The widely circulated message further claims that if any Muslim is seen chanting "sar tan se juda" online, whether on Facebook, Twitter or social media, then users should take a screenshot, copy the link of the post and share it with the WhatsApp number of NIA or call them. While the message appears to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth as the alleged claim goes viral on social media. Is Central Government Giving Free Scooty to Girl Students Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

Did NIA Issue Helpline Numbers To Report Suspicious Muslims? Fact Check Reveals Viral Message Is Fake

Fact check revealed that the NIA did not issue helpline numbers to report suspicious Muslims (Photo Credits: X/@AnujShukla00006)

A fact check revealed that the alleged claim is fake, as there are no credible news reports, government notifications, or official statements to show that the National Investigation Agency instructed people to report Muslims or slogans using the helpline numbers. A visit to the NIA's official website further revealed that the numbers mentioned in the social media post are genuine and belong to the control room at the agency's Delhi headquarters.

Helpline Numbers in Viral Message Match NIA's Official Control Room in Delhi

The NIA website shows numbers mentioned in the viral message (Photo Credits: nia.gov.in)

However, the fact check also showed that the numbers were not issued for the alleged purpose as claimed in the viral message on X. A further search led us to NIA's press release dated May 7, 2025. In the press release, two numbers mentioned in the viral message - 9654958816 and 011-24368800 - were shared to gather information related to the Pahalgam terror attack. In the press release, the NIA had directed tourists, visitors, and locals and asked them to share any photos, videos, or information about the deadly terrorist attack. Did Lt Gen KJS Dhillon Say Lt Gen VK Singh Criticised PM Narendra Modi Over the Tejas Crash at Dubai Air Show? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

PIB Debunks Viral Message Claiming NIA Issued Special Number for Reporting Terrorist Muslims

Furthermore, there was no mention or reference to Muslims or any of the claims made in the viral message. In June 2023, the Press Information Bureau debunked a viral message which claimed that the NIA issued a special number for reporting terrorist Muslims. PIB's Fact Check Unit called the viral message misleading. Hence, the alleged claim that NIA issued numbers to report suspicious Muslims is fake. A fact check revealed that the numbers are genuine; however, the NIA did not issue such a directive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NIA website and PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : NIA has issued helpline numbers to report suspicious activities by Muslims. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the viral message is fake. The numbers in the viral message are genuine; however, the NIA did not issue such a directive. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).