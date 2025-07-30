New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday joined the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc MPs in protesting against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar, and also the "arrest of labourers in BJP-ruled states" while being outside Parliament at Makar Dwar.

Sonia Gandhi joined the protest, holding the large banner 'SIR-attack on Democracy,' and stood beside her daughter and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Other leaders like Pramod Tiwari and Manickam Tagore were also present.

The INDIA bloc protest was also joined by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protesting against the "arrest of labourers in BJP-ruled states." The party has been separately protesting for a few days against the alleged mistreatment of Bengalis in other states, however today, they joined the larger protest while the other MPs held caricature posters criticising the Election Commission (EC).

The SIR cartoon portrayed a man labelled "EC" dressed in uniform and shackled, holding what resembles an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), with a speech bubble saying "YES SIR." The tweet was captioned with a single, sharp hashtag: #SIR, a clear reference to the recent allegations by opposition parties that the ECI is functioning under pressure from the central government, especially in light of developments in Bihar.

MPs of the INDIA bloc have been protesting against the voter roll revision on since the commencement of the monsoon session on July 21 both in and outside of Parliament.

Earlier on July 29, multiple leaders, including Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden, DMK MP Kanimozhi, JMM MP Mahua Maji, RJD MP Manoj Jha protested in the ongoing rain ahead of the commencement of today's session in Parliament, holding up posters and demanding a halt to the exercise. Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted a cartoon on X, mocking the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the recent controversy over the SIR.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha List of Business for Wednesday states that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution to extend President's rule in the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur for six months.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

Under the motion, the President's rule will be extended till February 13, 2026, after the Parliament's concession. (ANI)

