INDIA bloc floor leaders meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's office as both Houses set to resume (Photo/AICC)

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc convened a meeting in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the resumption of proceedings of both Houses of Parliament on Monday at 11 am.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also present in this meeting along with other party leaders.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: Man Poses As ‘Rahul’ on Shaadi.com, Rapes Woman at Darpan Hotel in Lordganj After Calling Her To Discuss Marriage; Arrested.

Congress MP K Suresh said that a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders was held in the presence of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament.

After the proceedings of Parliament were washed out in the first week of the Parliament's Winter Session ending November 29, both Houses are set to resume the proceedings on Monday at 11 am.

Also Read | Dipika Patel Allegedly Dies by Suicide: Surat BJP Mahila Morcha President Found Dead, Family Suspects Foul Play.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani issue.

"I hereby seek leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the recent allegations of corruption, bribery, and securities fraud involving the Adani Group and its leadership," Tagore stated.

Moreover, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi gave Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha on issues of Sambhal violence and Ajmer Sharif Dargah plea.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)