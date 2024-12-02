Bhopal, December 2: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a 37-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a muslim man in Jabalpur. In her complaint, the woman claimed that the man posed as a hindu on a matrimonial site Shaadi.com. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against him on Saturday, November 30.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the victim is a resident of Kotwali area in Jabalpur. She was allegedly raped by a man who posed as "Rahul" on Shaadi.com. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Hussain. Officials said that Hussain created a fake profile under the name "Rahul" and contacted the victim, thereby expressing intentions to marry her. Jabalpur Horror: Man Killed by Nephew for Allegedly Contributing Less for Chicken and Alcohol Party in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Arrested.

On September 22, the accused invited the woman to Darpan Hotel in the Lordganj area on the pretext of discussing marriage but he allegedly raped her. After raping the woman, the accused refused to marry her and even threatened her. The woman who felt betrayed lodged a complaint against him. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police arrested Hussain who has been booked under charges of rape, exploitation and provisions of the SC/ST Act. Madhya Pradesh Youth Offers Cigarette to Lord Kaal Bhairav in Jabalpur Temple, Investigation Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, the police have also launched a probe in connection with the incident. They are also trying to gather more evidence and uncover more victims who were related to the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

