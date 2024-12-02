Surat, December 1: In a tragic turn of events, Dipika Patel, the 34-year-old President of the BJP Mahila Morcha for Althana Ward No. 30 in Surat, Gujarat, was found dead at her home. Initial reports suggest it was a suicide. While authorities are initially treating it as a suicide, her family has raised suspicions of foul play. They have called for a forensic post-mortem to confirm the cause of death, with relatives alleging that she may have been murdered.

Police were promptly alerted to the scene after receiving information about the death of Dipika Patel and quickly arrived at her residence. Upon arrival, authorities began their investigation and sent her body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. With the family expressing doubts about the circumstances, authorities are now focusing on whether this was a case of suicide or if there is evidence pointing to foul play, including the possibility of homicide. BJP Leader Pankaja Munde Cries As She Visits House of Her Supporter Who Died by Suicide After Her Defeat in Lok Sabha Election, Video Surfaces.

According to family members, Dipika Patel had dedicated several years to working for the BJP and was actively engaged in social service. At the time of her death, her children were at home, and her husband was away for work. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Editors of Kannada News Portals Booked for Allegedly Spreading Fake News of Farmer’s Suicide To Land Disputes With Waqf Board.

The cause of Dipika Patel's death is still uncertain, with authorities awaiting the post-mortem report for more clarity. This tragic incident has sparked significant concern and discussions across both political and social circles. The police are actively investigating the case to uncover the truth behind her untimely demise.

