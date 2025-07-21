New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): INDIA bloc will hold a meeting of its floor leaders in the Parliament on Tuesday at 10 am. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss strategies for the the session the House.

Meanwhile, on Monday, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned until 11 am on July 22 amid the ruckus and demands from the Opposition leaders to speak in the House.

The House, which commenced on 11 pm on Monday, was earlier adjourned until 4 pm due to constant sloganeering from the Opposition leaders demanding discussion and the government's response over the Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed anguish at the disruptions and appealed to members to allow debate and discussion to take place.

"This is the question hour, and the government is willing to discuss on every issue. The House should run, and there should be discussion on every issue according to the rules and procedures," Birla said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The government is completely ready for discussion on any issue."

On sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding discussion on Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju said, "A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee will be held at 1430 hours to decide on the agenda to be discussed. The government is ready for discussion, but they (Opposition MPs) are protesting here (in the Well of the House). It is not right to protest like this on the first day of the Monsoon session."

Following the House adjournment, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "The question is - the Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, but Opposition members, including me, who is the LoP, are not allowed to speak. This is a new approach. The convention states that if people from the government side can speak, then we should also be given space to speak."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, 'If they (government) are ready for discussion, they should let the Leader of the Opposition speak. He has stood up to speak, so he should be allowed to speak." (ANI)

