New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled the 'Sagar Mein Samman' (SMS), a policy initiative of the Central Government to create a future ready gender equitable maritime workforce with the ultimate aim to increase participation of women in the maritime sector.

The initiative was launched at the inaugural of 'International Day for Women in Maritime' celebration here on Sunday with a clear message of inclusivity, transformation and sustainability of the maritime sector.

The SMS policy aims to build a future where women's participation is integral to all maritime operations; i.e. from the docks to decision making boards. In order to bridge the gender gap in both seafaring and shore based roles, this policy provides a structured road map for enhanced participation by women while addressing safety, leadership and retention of women in the Indian maritime sector.

This programme is also aligned with Government's DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) objective.

The major scope of the policy would entail planning and strategy, training and development, research and development, governance and compliance, communications, and

community outreach. It aims to secure objectives like empowerment and leadership, inclusivity and equal opportunity, safety and well-being, and skill development and training for women in maritime sector.

As the Chief Guest at the event, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the importance of empowering women to drive growth and resilience across the maritime ecosystem.

Sonowal also Interacted with a group of almost 100 women seafarers at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This day is essential to celebrate women through their recruitment, retention, and sustained employment in the maritime sector. This year IMO is celebrating on a theme that 'An Ocean of Opportunities for Women,' which aligns with the 2025 World Maritime Day theme: Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity.

"We must introspect and work towards raising the profile of women in maritime and strengthening their presence. The development of women in various fields is also a top priority for our Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The Maritime India Vision 2030 document envisages the launch of the 'Women in Seafarer' program, which includes encouraging onshore jobs, awareness and marketing campaigns, incentivising shipping companies, and leveraging scholarships to improve women's participation. We have made significant efforts to bring this vision to reality," he added.

Highlighting on the focus of the government since 2014, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also said how the India's maritime sector has witnessed a surge of women seafarers from 341 in 2014 to 2557 in 2024, recording a whopping growth of 649%. Since 2014, 2,989 women seafarers have received financial assistance. Due to government's sustained effort to encourage women to explore maritime sector for a fruitful career, the number of women seeking financial assistance has increased from a mere 45 in 2014-15 to 732 in 2024-25. The engagement of Indian female seafarers on Indian and foreign-flagged ships is continuously increasing.

Citing data, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Empowering women in maritime is not just about equity--it's a strategic necessity. Their leadership brings innovation, strength, and a more sustainable future for the sector. Our Nari Shakti is a fundamental pillar of the new

Bharat, for their incredible contribution in the nation building cause. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our task is cut out. Sagar Mein Samman is one such initiative to create a conducive environment for more and more women to join the maritime sector. India witnessed a remarkable 739% surge in registered women seafarers -- from 1,699 in 2015 to 14,255 in 2024, marking a decade of steady progress in Maritime Gender Inclusion, a key idea of PM Narendra Modi towards honing our impeccable talent pool with Nari Shakti," he added.

Sarbananda Sonowal further added, "The launch of the "Sagar Mein Samman" policy framework shows our commitment to the mental, physical, and professional well-being of women seafarers. This comprehensive policy addresses empowerment, leadership,

inclusivity, safety, skill development, and the dismantling of gender-based barriers in the maritime profession. We have an ambitious target of 12% female representation in technical maritime roles by 2030, aligning directly with national objectives. To our women seafarers present here today, you are the pioneers, the trailblazers who have navigated uncharted waters with courage and determination. This initiative is a tribute to your resilience and a promise for a more inclusive future for generations to come.

Together, we shall ensure that Sagar Mein Samman is not just a policy but a transformative movement that reshapes the maritime landscape of our nation," he added.

During the celebration of the 'International Day for Women in Maritime,' the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also honoured & felicitated 10 outstanding women of the Indian maritime sector. They are Sumita Banerji, Bharati Bhandarkar, Kalpana Desai, Poonam Nagpal, Yen Pinto, Archana Saxena Sangal, Rupali Raj Joshi, Captain Deepti Singh and Amarjeet Rewari. (ANI)

