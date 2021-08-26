By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi (India), August 26 (ANI): Having resolved the two major friction points in Pangong lake and Gogra heights that had emerged after the Chinese aggression last year, the 13th round of military talk between India and China is planned to be held soon as an invite from the Indian side would be soon extended to the Chinese Army.

Also Read | Cow Vigilantes Seek Action Against Cattle Smugglers in Gurugram.

India and China have already resolved the issues related to most of the friction points that came up post May 2020 including Pangong lake, Galwan valley, and Gogra Heights.

"An invite is being sent to the Chinese military to discuss the resolution of the Hot Springs area. We are hopeful of resolving the matter shortly," government sources told ANI.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Answer Key Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Check Direct link and How to Download Answer Key.

This would be the last of the latest friction points that had come up post Chinese aggression. The other friction points such as the Depsang Plains are legacy issues that have been continuing for many years now.

Sources said that the Chinese have been insisting on separating the new and legacy issues during the talks for the resolution of the pending disputes.

However, India has been focusing on resolving and discussing both the new and legacy issues together and find a solution.

India and China have, so far, held 12 rounds of talks which have helped in resolving the Issues in the Pangong area and Gogra heights.

The China Study Group including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, and Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane have been guiding the talks with China under the top leadership including the Prime Ministers' Office.

The Chinese had transgressed into multiple areas in the Eastern Ladakh sector in 2020 but the Indian side responded strongly by checking their movement.

India and China have deployed more than 50,000 troops each in the high altitude areas since last year as, despite disengagements, there has not been any de-escalation from both sides.

India does not trust the Chinese military intentions and has ensured that every movement of the Chinese is closely monitored.

The last round of talks had resulted in disengagement from the Gogra heights area. Earlier in February, the Indians and Chinese had moved back from both the banks of the Pangong lake and stop patrolling in contentious areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)