Hyderabad, August 26: The AP EAMCET 2021 answer key has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP EAMCET 2021 answer key was released on Thursday, August 26. along with the question papers for the exams held in the forenoon and afternoon session. Candidates can access and download the AP EAMCET answer key on the official website of the APSCHE i.e. sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. The candidates can check the answer key directly on the website. Click here for the direct link.

AP EAMCET Answer Key: Here's How to Download

Candidates need to visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. Click on the link that says 'Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys (Engineering & Pharmacy)' The candidate will be redirected to a new page of the AP EAPCET's portal On the website, select the question paper after which the AP EAMCET answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the PDF and match it with the responses to calculate scores

The applicants who took the exams will not require any login credentials. The AP EAMCET 2021 is an offline test that is a computer-based test. The candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the AP EAPCET's portal. "Students can submit their Key objections from 11.00 am. The portal will be open for 1 day and will be blocked afterward for initiating Key Objections Verification Procedure", a notification said.

