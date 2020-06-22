New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A Sikh community leader in Paktia province of Afghanistan has been abducted by terrorists, and the government said it was in touch with Afghan authorities to ensure the security of the minority community in the country.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the "targeting and persecution" of the minority community by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of "grave concern".

"We strongly condemn the abduction of Nedan Singh, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, by terrorists," he said in response to a media query on the abduction of the community leader in Paktia.

Srivastava said India is in touch with the Afghanistan government for ensuring the safety, security and well being of the minority community in that country.

"We hope that the government of Afghanistan would be able to secure safe and early release of Nedan Singh,” he said.

