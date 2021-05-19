New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): More than 20 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the highest ever tests conducted in a single day in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

Ministry in a release said continuing the positive trend, India records less than 3 lakh new cases for three consecutive days and the positivity rate in the country has declined to 13.31 per cent.

"20.08 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country is also a global record. Over 32 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country. A total of 2,67,334 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Daily recoveries outnumber daily new cases for the sixth consecutive day. 3,89,851 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,19,86,363 today. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 86.23 per cent," the release stated.

Ministry informed that 10 states reported 74.46 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours in the country, and among them Tamil Nadu reported the highest daily new cases at 33,059, followed by Kerala with 31,337 new cases.

On the other front, the Minister said India's total active caseload has decreased to 32,26,719 today with a net decline of 1,27,046 cases witnessed in the last 24 hours.

According to MoHFW, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.58 crores today under Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive.

"A total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,10,934 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,73,684 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,59,125 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,45,69,669 FLWs (1st dose), 82,36,515FLWs (2nd dose), 64,77,443beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1st dose), 5,80,46,339 (1st dose) and 93,51,036 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,48,16,767 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,79,78,724 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)