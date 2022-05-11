New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) India has been unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

It said India was elected at the recently held meeting of the executive board and general assembly at Manila, the Philippines on May 7.

Commission on Elections, Manila was the current chair of AAEA. The new members in the executive board now include Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Taiwan and the Philippines.

