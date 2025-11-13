New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Thursday said India has emerged as a "global frontrunner in the fight" against tuberculosis (TB) under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's TB incidence (new cases emerging each year) reduced by 21% - from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 - over almost double the pace of the decline observed globally at 12 %, as per the World Health Organization's Global TB Report 2025, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Last Date: How To Complete E-KYC at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in? What Is the Eligibility for the Scheme? All You Need To Know.

This is one of the highest declines in TB incidence globally, outpacing reductions noted among other high-burden countries.

India's innovative case finding approach, driven by the swift uptake of newer technologies, decentralization of services and large scale community mobilization, has led to the country's treatment coverage to surge to over 92% in 2024, from 53% in 2015 - with 26.18 lakh TB patients being diagnosed in 2024, out of an estimated incidence of 27 lakh cases, as per the release.

Also Read | Pune-Bengaluru Highway Accident: At Least 8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Car Crushed Between 2 Container Trucks (Watch Videos).

The senior BJP leader noted that India has emerged as a "global frontrunner in the fight" against TB under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

https://x.com/JPNadda/status/1988967056780489165?s=20

The WHO has acknowledged India's remarkable progress of reducing TB incidence by 21% since 2015, nearly "twice the global rate", Nadda added in his post on X.

"Treatment coverage now stands at 92%, with a 90% success rate, placing India far ahead of others," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the latest WHO Global tuberculosis report 2025 highlights that India has recorded a "commendable reduction" in TB incidence since 2015 and noted that "This is one of the sharpest drops seen anywhere in the world"

In a post on X, PM Modi noted that "India's fight against TB is achieving remarkable momentum"

On the occasion, PM Modi said that the latest WHO Global tuberculosis report 2025 highlights that India has recorded a commendable reduction in TB incidence since 2015 and it is nearly "twice the global rate of decline".

PM Modi went on to add in his post, "This is one of the sharpest drops seen anywhere in the world. Equally heartening is the expansion of treatment coverage, the fall in 'missing cases' and the sustained rise in treatment success. I compliment all those who have worked towards achieving this success. We remain committed to ensuring a healthy and fit India!" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)