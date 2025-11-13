Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Mumbai, November 13: The Maharashtra government has urged beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete their mandatory electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) before the Ladki Bahin E-KYC Last Date on 18 November 2025, following a brief extension. The flagship scheme, approved in June 2024, aims to enhance financial independence among women in the state by providing INR 1,500 per month to eligible beneficiaries.

According to Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, the Ladki Bahin scheme has over 2.3 crore eligible beneficiaries as of August 2025. However, the state has also identified 26.34 lakh ineligible applicants, including some men, and this list has been forwarded to district authorities for scrutiny. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Issues Clarification.

What Is The Deadline For Mandatory E-KYC?

All women enrolled under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana must complete their e-KYC as mandated by a government resolution issued in September. Beneficiaries were originally given two months to finish verification. Later, due to widespread flooding in parts of Maharashtra, the government granted a 15-day extension. The updated Ladki Bahin E-KYC Last Date is 18 November, after which beneficiaries who have not authenticated their details may face a halt in payments. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC: Know Steps To Complete E-KYC for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana As November 18 Deadline Approaches.

How To Complete Mandatory E-KYC For Ladki Bahin Yojana

Minister Tatkare has clarified that the entire process can be done online through the dedicated portal ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Every beneficiary must complete this verification annually, as per the state’s resolution.

Step-by-step process:

Visit the official Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in . Select the e-KYC option available on the homepage. On the new page, re-upload the required documents, including name, address, ration card details, income proof, and Aadhaar information. Review the details and click Submit to complete the e-KYC.

What Is The Status Of The E-KYC Process?

The state has reported strong progress in the verification drive. As of October, 1.10 crore women—about 90% of registered applicants—have completed their e-KYC. The administration is processing four to five lakh e-KYC submissions daily, ensuring no eligible beneficiary is left out due to technical delays.

Minister Tatkare reiterated the government’s commitment: “The administration is committed to ensuring that no eligible woman is left out due to technical or logistical hurdles.”

What Happens If You Do Not Complete E-KYC In Time?

According to the government resolution, beneficiaries must complete their verification within the given timeframe to continue receiving monthly assistance. If e-KYC or Aadhaar authentication is not completed by the Ladki Bahin E-KYC Last Date, the INR 1,500 monthly payout will be withheld until verification is done.

What Is The Eligibility For Ladki Bahin Scheme? How Much Do You Get?

Women aged 21 to 65 years with an annual family income of below INR 2.5 lakh are eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme. Beneficiaries must also not be availing benefits from any other government welfare scheme. Once verified, the INR 1,500 assistance is credited directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts every month.

With the Ladki Bahin E-KYC Last Date approaching, the government is urging all beneficiaries to complete the process at the earliest to avoid disruptions in receiving financial support.

