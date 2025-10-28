New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, convened the 31st meeting of the Central Supervisory Board (CSB) on Tuesday to reiterate the nation's commitment to addressing gender discrimination and review the progress made on action points that were decided on the last CSB meeting.

According to an official release, the primary concern discussed at the meeting was the ongoing battle against sex-based discrimination leading to sex selection/ determination followed by pre-birth elimination.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Health Minister expressed optimism about the nation's progress toward gender equality. Citing the latest Sample Registration Survey (SRS) report for 2021-23, the Minister highlighted a significant improvement in the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB).

He stated the data indicate that India has made notable strides in reducing sex-based discrimination, with 12 states recording SRB figures above the national average of 917, as per the 2021-23 SRS data. Moreover, the performance outcomes highlighted by measures such as court cases, inspections of premises, and registration of facilities have also shown substantial improvement compared to the previous year.

JP Nadda also mentioned the National Sensitisation Meeting held on October 6, to address technology-driven challenges and underlined the need for more state-level workshops and discussions to strengthen enforcement and awareness, stressing the emerging digital-era challenges, including portable diagnostic devices, genetic testing, and online advertisements for sex determination.

He stated that sensitisation should be increased across all states, and state-wise interactions should be a regular process. He called for the sharing of best practices among states and the need for further deliberations among all stakeholders.

The Union Health Minister lauded the proactive measures taken by states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Haryana, etc in this regard. He commended their innovative strategies, including sting operations and the establishment of state task forces, etc, to combat gender-biased sex selection. While celebrating these efforts, he called upon other states and union territories to follow suit and contribute significantly to this critical demographic issue.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reiterated the commitment of the Union Health Ministry to be at the forefront in promoting the welfare of women and children, focusing on their healthy development. She highlighted the progressive trend in the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2023, which shows improvement in the Sex Ratio at Birth from 899 (2016-18) to 917 (2021-23) females per 1,000 males, underlining the combined efforts of the State and UTs in implementing the PC&PNDT Act.

Savitri Thakur, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Child Development, appreciated the steps taken by the Government of India to prevent sex-selective abortions and ensure that such diagnostic techniques are not misused for determining the sex of a foetus. She added that the nation must commit to ending gender bias and son preference practices and promoting a culture that values and safeguards every daughter of India.

She also highlighted the impact of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative in promoting the value of the girl child. Commending the improvement in the Sex Ratio at Birth, she urged for ensuring collective vigilance, enforcement, and advocacy to ensure every girl's birth is celebrated.

Under the PC&PNDT Act, the central government is entrusted with the responsibility to combat the misuse of medical technologies for sex determination and selection. The CSB members gathered to reaffirm their commitment towards the enforcement of the Act and creating an enabling environment for the girl child in the country.

The meeting concluded with an appeal by the Union Health Minister for collective action to ensure the survival and well-being of the girl child in the nation. He urged the medical community to play a pivotal role in addressing sex-based discrimination at birth. (ANI)

