Patna, October 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Tuesday called the Mahagathbandhan manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls a "bunch of lies" and attacked Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav over his educational qualifications. BJP leader Rituraj Sinha took a dig at the "Mai Bahin Maan Yojana", one of several promises in the manifesto while speaking to ANI.

"The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan is a bunch of lies...The people under whose rule women in Bihar were unable to leave their homes are now talking about the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana. The people who failed in the 9th grade are now speaking on the vision of Bihar...RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should answer: from 1990-2005, which manifesto have they implemented in Bihar?... Bihar will not vote for the RJD in the elections..." Mahagathbandhan’s Manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From One Job per Family to Old Pension Scheme and Scrapping Waqf Bill Key Pledges in ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising mostly RJD and Congress, on Tuesday released its manifesto, titled "Bihar ka Tejashwi Prann," for the assembly poll. The manifesto promises to pass a law within 20 days of forming government, to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years. Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the Assembly elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Releases Poll Manifesto, Calls It ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’ (Watch Video).

As Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,' Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the NDA for not declaring its Chief Ministerial face, calling CM Nitish Kumar a "puppet" in the alliance.

Addressing the press conference in Patna, he said, "Nitish Kumar is like a puppet in NDA. The BJP is just using the face of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already confirmed that Nitish Kumar will not become the CM of Bihar. He said that the MLAs will decide the CM for Bihar. BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the elections."

