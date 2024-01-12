Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that the Indian aviation sector has registered tremendous growth in the last decade and underscored that the country has the capability to lead the global aviation market.

Taking to X, Scindia said, "Indian aviation sector has registered tremendous growth in the last decade. From doubling the number of airports to the historic aircraft orders by Indian airlines, we have proved that our country has the capability to lead the global aviation market."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Other Projects Worth Rs 30,000 Crore in Maharashtra.

"Under PM Sh @narendramodi Ji's leadership our government is futuristic in its thoughts and actions," the minister added.

The Minister said that he is certain that the Facility will assist airlines in optimizing their aircraft operations.

Also Read | Citigroup Layoffs: US Banking Giant Announces Job Cuts As It Sees Worst Quarter in 15 Years, Says Report.

Later during the day, while speaking to reporters in Nagpur after inaugurating the AAR Indamer Technics MRO Facility in Nagpur on Friday, the minister said, "...For a long time now, international hubs have been based in our eastern or western countries. We want an international hub within India. We are making an effort to initiate this in Delhi."

The minister said that they are holding discussions with Delhi Airport, Air India and IndiGO.

"We are holding discussions with Delhi Airport, Air India and IndiGo. We are trying to build an architecture for domestic-to-international, international-to-domestic and domestic-to-domestic so that point-to-point traffic goes from India to abroad, comes to India from abroad, and in the days to come, the traffic going from abroad-to-abroad halts in India and then continues its journey...," the minister added.

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/1745717120477036752?s=20

"The global aviation landscape is shifting towards Asia with India at the forefront of this change. With our focus on developing sustainable infrastructure and strengthening our service delivery system, we are poised to become the 3rd largest civil aviation market in the world. This in turn requires us to build a strong indigenous #MRO sector in the country," He added in his post.

"Today, had the opportunity to inaugurate the AAR Indamer Technics MRO Facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Certain that the Facility will assist airlines in optimizing their aircraft operations and also align with the government's objective of establishing India as a prominent global #aviationhub," the post further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)