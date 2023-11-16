New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India has set an example for the world on how scientific research can be used for development in every sector, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event of the India International Science Festival set to take place in Faridabad from January 17-20, Singh said India is the first country to use technology for development in every sector.

"India has set an example for the world on how scientific research can be used for development purposes," said the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology.

He added that whether it is the roads, railways, Smart City project, digital health, deep sea exploration, groundwater mapping, or crop imaging, the applications of science and technology are quite visible to all.

On the occasion of the ninth India International Science Festival (IISF), the minister said the aim would be to reach out to the public and try to connect the masses with science and technology.

The theme of IISF 2023 is 'Science and Technology - Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal' aimed at building a platform for inspiring the public at large and students, educators, scientists, researchers, industry professionals, entrepreneurs and science communicators.

The IISF 2023 will have 17 themes to showcase the country's scientific achievements in diverse fields.

Singh said the event will host various activities for all stakeholders such as seminars by national and international experts, interactions with speakers, exhibitions, competitions, workshops, knowledge-sharing activities, technology shows, etc.

"The IISF is dedicated towards fostering creativity in science, technology and innovation for the advancement of prosperous India," he added.

Since 2015, the IISF has hosted eight editions at different places in India and expanded as a mega science festival.

